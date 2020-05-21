Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is here to help with pets affected by Midland flooding

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Ingham County Animal Control staff and volunteers are volunteering to help the displaced animals of Midland County.

Volunteers will be traveling North to deliver supplies including food, cat litter, cages, etc.

All items have been donated by the animal lovers of Ingham County. Pet Food Banks to help Ingham County residents are still going forward as planned, but additional supplies are being sent to help those who face even more devastating times.

Anyone who wants to donate for this relief effort, and other food bank and public assistance programs can drop them off to the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter located at 600 Buhl St, in Mason.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19.