Pet food banks in Meridian Township provide pet food for people in need

Meridian Twp. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter has partnered with The Cat Ambassador to host pet food banks for those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The bank provides free cat and dog food as well as litter donated by people in the community. Organizers say in the past 3 weeks 44 dogs and 23 cats have been fed.

The food banks are hosted at the Meridian Township farmer’s market pavilion off Okemos and Central Park Roads on Saturdays from Noon until 2 and at Okemos Community Church located at 4734 Okemos Rd. on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until Noon.

For those interested in donating, pet food donations can be dropped off at the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter donation bin located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Pet Supplies Plus and Pet Smart also have donation bins at their Okemos locations, but for safety reasons, only items purchased from their store can be placed in their donation bins.

Bags of cat food (3.5 or 4 lbs preferred) or dog food can be purchased either in-store or online (don’t forget to give instructions to place the online donation into the donation bin). To donate funds to the non-profits, please visit their websites.

The Capital Area Humane Society and The Humane Society of the United States are also providing service to pet owners in need. For Pet Food Bank pick-up, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517.626.6060 or email Shelter Manager, Anne Enright at aenright@adoptlansing.org. To coordinate a delivery, please contact East Lansing District Leader of The Humane Society of the United States at 517.331.3131.