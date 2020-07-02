Ingham County Beaches open this weekend, but without lifeguards

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — The public beaches at Lake Lansing Park-South, Burchfield Park, and Hawk Island are open for summer beginning this weekend, July 4, but without lifeguards on duty.

Starting July 4, beach hours for the 2020 summer season are 10:00am to 8:00pm, 7 days a week, and the Splash Pad® at Hawk Island will be open 9:00am to 8:00pm, seven days a week.

At Burchfield Park, canoe and kayak livery is open July 4 and 5.

Trip times and fees vary based on the trip, and downstream rentals require a reservation, so it’s best to give a call at 517-676-2233 by the close of business on Thursday, July 2.

In-park rentals are available on a walk-up basis both Saturday and Sunday from 9am-5pm for $6 per hour.

Other activities include swinging around on the park playgrounds, picnicking in the shade of a shelter or tree, hiking or biking the trails or fishing.

Burchfield Park is located at 881 Grovenburg Road in Holt.

Hawk Island is located at 1601 East Cavanaugh Road in Lansing.

Lake Lansing Park-South is located at 1621 Pike Street in Haslett