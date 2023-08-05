LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County is charging a 17-year-old murder suspect as an adult, following a shooting homicide Thursday in a Lansing apartment complex, said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane.

The county has charged DePriest Morrell, 17, of Meridian Township, with open murder and felony firearm, Dewane said Saturday.

D’Angelo Hayward was killed in the shooting. Another person was injured and is expected to survive.

Morrell has been arrested and is in custody.

Ingham County is basing the decision to charge him as an adult on his age and on the nature of the offense.

A probable cause conference hearing will take place Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m., before Judge Kristen Simmons. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 8:30 a.m., before Judge Simmons.

“Gun violence continues to be a serious concern, one that our office is working with its community partners to address,” Dewane said. “Over the past several days, we have charged three persons with two homicide charges and the ages of the defendants were 16, 17, and 18. It is troubling to see young persons involved with gun charges.”