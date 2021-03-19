Ingham County Circuit and Probate courts extend suspension of in-person jury trials to May 17

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Circuit and Probate courts will not have in-person jury trials until May 17 at the earliest.

Judge Richard J. Garcia, the Chief Judge of the 30th Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court, issued the order on Friday.

Due to the pandemic as well as restrictions on in-person proceedings put in place by the Michigan Supreme Court, jury trials have not been conducted in either court since August 2020.

Virtual jury trials will still be allowed.

“Under the Supreme Court’s guidelines for allowing in-person jury trials, courts that are otherwise not allowed to conduct such trials must first determine that there is a seven-day average in the county of less than 70 COVID-19 cases per million per day and less than a 10-percent positivity rate in diagnostic tests. Once these minimal criteria are met, the Chief Judge must determine whether in-person jury trials would create an excessive risk to public health,” reads the press release.