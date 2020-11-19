Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum on testimony before House and Senate Oversight Committee

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) issued the following statement on her testimony in front of the Michigan House and Senate Joint Oversight Committee.

“The November Presidential Election required the hard work of 83 County Clerks, over 1500 municipal clerks and thousands of others. We carried out the election under difficult circumstances; we were forced to rethink how an election can be conducted while limiting exposure to a deadly disease. I spoke before the Committee today to testify that despite the seeds of doubt that have been sown by the President and his supporters in dark corners of the internet, this election ran smoothly and was both safe and secure. I testified to inform the legislators of the checks and balances that already exist in our Election law to protect us from the kind of malfeasance that the President is alleging and to offer some actual solutions that would satisfy actual concerns that professional elections administrators, like myself, have about conducting our elections.”