Ingham County Clerk’s Office fully reopens for walk-ins

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Clerk’s Office is fully reopening for walk-in visits and transactions starting July 6.

“As anyone committed to providing excellent customer service knows, it is crucial to make yourself available to the public,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum. “While it was prudent for health and safety of all to implement a system of appointments, it is now abundantly clear that the public needs a path to get their records quickly and sometimes waiting for an appointment is not feasible.”

Clerk Byrum’s Mason Office and Lansing Branch Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for lunch.

Appointments will still be granted for those wishing to have a guaranteed service time. Those with appointments will be given priority over walk-in customers, the Clerk’s office siad in a press release.

“No one should have to wait weeks for service,” stated Byrum. “I have a duty to make the records I safeguard available to those who need them, and I am committed to providing the best customer experience to the residents of Ingham County.”