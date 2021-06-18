Ingham County Clerk’s Office to train staff on diversity, equity, and inclusion

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) —- Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced today that her Office’s staff supervisors have all completed a course on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace. The course was offered through the University of South Florida, and was a seven-week online curriculum.
Byrum said of the training,
I am constantly seeking ways to ensure that my staff and I are well-trained and prepared to approach any circumstance with the highest level of professionalism and compassion. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a critically important subject matter that employers across the country should embrace.”Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum
Clerk Byrum is no stranger to offering trainings that emphasize diversity and inclusion, as Byrum and her staff have previously attended Proactive Sensitivity trainings, supervisor improvement sessions, and more.
With the establishment of the new Juneteenth federal holiday and the Michigan Senate recognizing Pride Month for the first time, I am encouraged by the direction we are moving as a people. There is no more relevant time for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training than right now.”Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum