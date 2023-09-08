INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A body was found in a farm’s field near large animals Thursday by Ingham County deputies and EMS personnel.

The deputies and EMS staff were responding to a 911 call that took them to a field near the 1700 block of West Columbia Road in Vevay Township.

According to police, they were directed to a 44-year-old Mason man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says he was found in an area “occupied by large animals.”

The incident appears to be a “tragic accident,” according to law enforcement and no foul play is suspected.

It is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Ingham County Medical Examiner’s Office.