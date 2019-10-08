Ingham County educator wins Excellence in Education Award

LANSING – An Ingham County educator has been honored with the Excellence in Education award by the Michigan Lottery for her dedication to serving her students.

Tracy Luce is a sixth through eighth grade history and geography teacher at the Mid-Michigan leadership in Lansing.

“The relationships she has built with her students and their families inspire her students to believe in themselves and know that they can do great things,” the nomination said. “Her students know that she provides a safe space for them to discuss anything from LGBTQ issues to family problems to normal middle school drama. They always know that Ms. Luce has their back for anything.”

When her students’ families could not afford to purchase books that the students wanted, Ms. Luce went to bookstores and bought the books for the class so the children had books they could read and enjoy.

“I love working with children and it is so important to me to provide a safe space for them,” Luce said in a press release.

The Michigan Lottery launched the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize “outstanding public school educators” across the state during the school year, according to a press release.

Weekly winners receive a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant to their classroom, school or school district.

One of the weekly winners will be selected as Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Outstanding public school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation or through the websites of the Lottery’s media partner stations.

Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on the following criteria: