Ingham County Fair hosts “Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed”

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — It is the last week and weekend for “Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed” at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed invites people to come stroll through the spooky fairgrounds and gaze at 5,000 professionally hand carved pumpkins.

The pumpkins were carved in several different themes such as: dinosaurs, carnival and under the sea.

If you don’t care for haunted houses, you are safe at this event because there are no jump scares to worry about.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see these amazing displays and get into the Halloween spirit,” said Ingham County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are encouraged to be bought in advance online at Ingham County Halloween , but they can also be purchased at the gate for a more expensive price.

Ticket prices very depending on the night you attend, but range between $8 and $22. Additionally VIP tickets can be purchased for $30.

VIP members choose the specific date and time they would like to attend. VIP members also receive a Ingham County Fair Souvenir mug and a ticket to the fair.

At the beginning of the event fall themed food will be available to buy made available by Skerbeck Entertainment Group.

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed will go on rain or shine.