Ingham County Health Department hosts COVID-19 booster shot clinic

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) On Friday, August, 27 the Ingham County Health Department will be hosting a clinic for people with moderate to severe compromised immune systems, to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

According to Ingham County Health officials, this very specific group of people being offered the COVID-19 booster shot is only about 4% of the population. Qualifications for the group are coming from CDC guidelines.

Those who qualify must be considered moderate to severely immunocompromised or must be taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments. This includes cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, and individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infections.

Individuals looking to get the booster shot must have already completed their second and final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible to receive an additional dose at this time.

The clinic will be held at the Ingham County Health Department on S. Cedar St. with appointments beginning at 9 AM. Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines can be made both online or by phone at (517) 887-4316.



Health Officer Linda Vail says when it comes to being vaccinated in general, everyone should try and do their part, especially as we enter the fall season.

“We’re heading into fall, if we end up with issues in our schools, that could have a ripple effect, across our community. If you have lots of cases in schools, and kids are isolated and quarantined, then parents have to figure out daycare, then employers are impacted with parents who are having to figure out daycare,” said Vail.

According to press releases from the federal government, all Americans can expect to have the option of receiving a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by some time in late September.

However, no official information has been given out by the CDC or the advisory committee on immunization practices. As more information is released, 6 News will keep you updated.