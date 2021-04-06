Ingham County Health Department is more than halfway to minimum vaccination goal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail, said the county is getting closer to meeting its minimum vaccination mark.

“We are 53% of our way to accomplishing that 70% goal,” Vail said.

All while COVID cases are once again surging.

“Currently have a percent positivity that is the highest that we’ve seen since back at the beginning of the pandemic,” Vail said.

In Ingham County, more than 90,000 residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

But yesterday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that 246 COVID cases were actually fully vaccinated people.

Vail said those numbers need context.

“Some people perhaps got exposed like days after their first dose. Or in some cases basically may have been incubating and not tested positive or not feeling symptoms yet before their first dose or in between doses,” Vail said.

She said the vaccination does help protect against COVID, and that the vaccines are 90 to 95% effective. However, Vail said it’s not enough for just you to be vaccinated.

“When there’s significant numbers of people that are not vaccinated yet, that does increase the risk that a vaccinated person could contract COVID,” Vail said.

There’s a chance that a small percentage of vaccinated people may get COVID. But she said there’s less of a chance if more people get the vaccine.

“We need to get to herd immunity so that we also have enough people in the community vaccinated so the virus doesn’t have a host to find,” Vail said.

