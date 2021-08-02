Ingham County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic at Ingham County Fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County HealtH Department will be at the Ingham County Fair on Tuesday, administering all school-required vaccinations as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

The fairgrounds are located at 700 E. Ash Street in Mason.

The clinic will be held from August 3 to August 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccines being administered will be the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson brands. The COVID-19 shots will be provided at no cost.

Those under 18 must have guardian consent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar