Ingham County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic at Ingham County Fair

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County HealtH Department will be at the Ingham County Fair on Tuesday, administering all school-required vaccinations as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

The fairgrounds are located at 700 E. Ash Street in Mason.

The clinic will be held from August 3 to August 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccines being administered will be the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson brands. The COVID-19 shots will be provided at no cost.

Those under 18 must have guardian consent.