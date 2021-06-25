Ingham County Health Department to host an event for HIV testing day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Friday is National HIV testing day and the Ingham County Health Department is hosting a community testing event to keep awareness up across Mid-Michigan.

Health officials say, one in seven people with HIV do not know that they are HIV positive, so raising awareness is imperative.

Those who are tested will receive a free Meijer gift card while supplies last.

The testing event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Forest Community Health Center which is located at 2316 South Cedar Street.