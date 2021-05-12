Ingham County Health Department to start vaccinating children 12-15 against the coronavirus

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12-15 years old on Thursday.

Parents/guardians may schedule an appointment for their children at any ICHD site or take them to a walk-in/drive-up vaccination clinic with no appointment needed.

One walk-in clinic will be held at the MSU Pavilion on Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A parent or guardian must be present.

All Michigan residents can schedule an appointment at by clicking here.

““This is a tremendous development in our fight against COVID-19,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail in a press release.

“Case rates in this age group have been high, and due to sports or school exposures, many children in this age range have had to quarantine. The vaccine will give 12-15 year olds significant protection from COVID-19. It is a step toward normalcy for this age group and will contribute to community immunity.””