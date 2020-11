LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Health Departments will offer free COVID-19 tests for people in the community on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Allen Neighborhood Center.

Testing is available to anyone regardless of insurance status and there is no out of pocket expense.

The Allen Neighborhood Center at 1629 E. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing. Testing will take place from 1 – 5p.m.