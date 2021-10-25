Ingham County Health Dept. will offer booster shots of all three vaccines

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will begin administering booster shots of all three COVID-19 vaccines n their clinics this week.

ICHD says people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial dose.

People eligible for a booster shot within two months are people with underlying health conditions, people 65-years and up, people who work in high-risk settings, or people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It is not uncommon that some vaccine schedules require a booster dose, such as the Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap)vaccine booster shot that individuals are recommended to receive every 10 years. A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will contribute to building longer-lasting protective immunity against the disease and its variants” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “Eligible individuals should consider getting the COVID-19 booster shot when it is available to them to help their body’s immune response against a possible COVID-19 exposure.”

People can choose a different vaccine to get a booster shot. It’s recommended to speak with your own healthcare provider for advice regarding which vaccine to get.

It’s recommended to bring a copy of your COVID-19 vaccine card, and identification with you to your appointment.

To schedule an appointment visit https://hd.ingham.org/coronavirus, or call 517-887-4623 for assistance. To find a vaccination location near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.

