Ingham County Health officer addresses COVID-19 case spike

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The rising COVID-19 cases numbers have prompted multiple closures across mid-Michigan this week.

On Thursday, Michigan broke another record for the amount of COVID-19 cases reported in one day with more than 5,700 cases reported.

6 News has also reported on a number of places closing down its in-person services. The list includes Lansing Township which closed its buildings to all non-personnel.

St. Johns is closing its offices for a minimum of three weeks.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Central Records Office is now requiring appointments for in-person services and a Charlotte elementary school is also closed for three weeks because of COVID-19.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said this rise in cases across the county and state is concerning and now she’s encouraging people to work from home if they can.

“So we’re kinda not part of basically increasing transmission, going places, going to parties, going to family gatherings and all that sort of stuff,” Vail said. “If those of us can be at home and be more cautious in that way then do that. Then that helps people who do have to be out providing care, first responders, all of those sorts of things.”

