Ingham County health officer calls Trump rally “deeply concerning”

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail responded to health concerns surrounding President Trump’s visit to Lansing Tuesday afternoon.

During a COVID-19 media briefing, Vail referred to the large gathering which brought thousands of people to the state’s capital, as “deeply concerning”.

“I just don’t even feel like I have words for it. It’s very disappointing and it’s very frustrating,” Vail said.

While some people in the crowd did have face coverings, many did not, which has often been the case for President Trump’s rallies.

“The president also is rather reckless with regard to Covid and Covid precautions that are recommended broadly across the public health community as well as amongst the scientific community. It is the time to be cautious, not reckless and that’s not what we’re seeing,” said Vail.

When asked if she was concerned the rally could be a super spreader event, she said, “I don’t have a crystal ball on that. I mean, we’ve been concerned about protests being super spreader events, we’ve been concerned about you know, rallies and things like that being super spreader events. Sometimes they have been sometimes they haven’t. I do know that there was some tracking of increased cases following rallies of the president so there have been notable increases in cases in many of the places where there have been rallies.”

If there is an outbreak, the health department would see spike in cases one or two weeks down the line, but Vail said unless people disclose where they have been, it’s difficult to trace cases back to a single event.