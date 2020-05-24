Ingham County Health Officer receives COVID-19 test

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail received her first COVID-19 test Sunday afternoon at Sparrow’s new drive-thru site.

The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services, located at the former Sears Automotive Center at Frandor opened last week and has tested more than 2,400 people, totaling more than 6,000 nasal swab, antibody, and other blood draw tests so far.

Sparrow’s Outreach Operations Manager Curtis Howard said the original intent was to have a site for people that needed blood work but didn’t want to go into a waiting room, but it’s become a popular collection site for COVID-19 tests.

“The capacity that this created in our community is incredible and again that is so critical to us in terms of moving out to re-opening,” Vail said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was also tested at the same site on Thursday.

Vail, along with other local and state leaders continue to highlight the importance of testing in the battle against COVID-19.

“We have to have that capacity to test so that we can continue to actually isolate and quarantine those folks which will keep us from having another surge of community-wide spread,” Vail said.

Find your nearest testing location here.