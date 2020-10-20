Ingham County health officer: Sparrow Health System hospitalizations are back up to April levels

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up to the levels they were at in April at Sparrow Health System, according to Ingham County’s Health Officer.

“I’m seeing a huge surge in hospitalizations right now,” Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail said in an exclusive interview with 6 News.

“I am looking at numbers in Sparrow Health Systems and their COVID Census as they call it; they’re comparable to what we saw in April when we had the most hospitalizations we’ve seen during the pandemic. So that curve went way, way down and is on its way very much back up, and if you look at them on either side of the valley, they’re about the same. So we’re looking at hospitalization rates equivalent to what we were looking at back in April.”

Michigan’s test positivity rate is increasing — and it’s now above the World Health Organization’s recommended 5.0%.

The state health department today reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday, Oct. 17 with 21 new deaths. Combined, Sunday and Monday’s average number of new confirmed cases is 1454 per day.

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

The last time the COVID-19 7-day average positivity rate was 5.0% and above was early September.

The rate of positivity is an important indicator because it can provide insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases. If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases. A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms.

Looking at cases per million by age group, people ages 80 and older are testing positive for COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate 10-19 year-olds. But not so far behind is the 20-20 year-old age group, whose COVID-19 diagnoses have been linked to back-to-school environments including settings from pre-school to university-level settings.

Looking at individual COVID-19 cases, 20-29 year-olds currently have the most cases in Michigan due to the school-related outbreaks.

RELATED:

At the Capitol:

The Michigan Republic Party unveiled a COVID-19 response plan today at the capitol. The Republicans said the plan relies on science-based, county-level data to guide decisions to keep people healthy and determine appropriate COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is a data-driven plan that will work in partnership with the medical community to shape the best COVID-19 responses for Michigan. Those responses may vary from place to place as the prevalence of the virus and other local conditions may vary,” said Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso. “This approach aligns with the feedback I’ve heard from local health experts about the importance of more community-based strategies to keep the curve flattened while protecting lives and livelihoods across our state.”

Under the plan, public health experts will have the option to modify their COVID-19 policies at the county-level – potentially loosening state limits on gathering sizes, restaurant capacity and other measures that would remain in place in other counties.

Health thresholds allowing local decision-making would be based on five scientific metrics: