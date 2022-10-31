INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – On Oct. 24, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum helped over 40 inmates register to vote.

The jail checked each inmate’s eligibility and aided them in registering ahead of the November midterm election.

“No matter what your life situation is, your vote counts and is important,” one inmate said.

Current law allows for those in jail but not yet convicted to register.

“I am committed to ensuring that every qualified, eligible citizen is afforded the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum in a statement.

“These residents of the jail remain eligible to register and vote but may otherwise lack the opportunity to ensure that their registration is up to date unless someone makes that available to them. These individuals should have an equal say in our democracy as we have always held that we are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It was my pleasure to assist them to register to vote,” Sheriff Scott Wigglesworth said. “We are happy to partner with the Clerk’s Office and assist eligible inmates the ability to register to vote.”