LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) announced on Wednesday the installation of a Naloxone and First Aid vending machine at the Ingham County Human Services Building.

The vending machine is free to use and available to all members of the community.

The machine dispenses Naloxone kits, commonly known as Narcan, which is an emergency rescue medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The machine also has other harm reduction products such as fentanyl test strips, first aid kits, CPR mouth shields, and more.

There will also be a resource rack near the machine with information about harm reduction, substance use prevention and treatment.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka says, “The opioid epidemic is a serious public health crisis, and we are committed to doing everything we can to prevent overdose fatalities.”

Shoyinka says the vending machine is “one way we are making it easier for people to access the life-saving tools they need.”

The installation of the vending machine is a part of ICHD’s ongoing efforts to prevent overdose deaths and make harm reduction supplies more accessible.

The machine is on the first floor of 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing, inside Door #3.

For more information about the vending machine and Naloxone training, visit the ICHD website.