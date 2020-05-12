Ingham County Intermediate School District to serve 1 million meals since the start of the pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The public schools within the Ingham County Intermediate School District said it is on track to serve 1 million meals since March 16 this week.

The schools have been providing daily meals to many students across Michigan since March 16 when Gov.Whitmer temporarily closed schools in Michigan through Executive Order 2020-11 due to COVID-19.

“I applaud all of the districts not only in our service area, but around the state for their commitment to making sure children have access to meals during this challenging time,” notes Jason Mellema, Ingham ISD Superintendent. “The need has been significant and has put a strain on both finances and resources for many of our districts. However, the dedication of food service staff and volunteers show true compassion in our region. We are truly fortunate,” Mellema also noted.