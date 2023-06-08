INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County has announced an air quality alert for Thursday.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is at its peak today across Ingham County, officials said.

On Thursday, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens, should take the following steps to help reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

Officials said everybody else may take these steps:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

The notice said winds should help conditions improve Friday, but new fires may change that outlook.