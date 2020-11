LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those associated with the Ingham County Land Bank plan to celebrate its 15th anniversary later today.

Officials say, since its inception, the land bank has invested approximately $58,000,000 through federal, state and local funds into the local community.

Included in their achievements are the renovation of 255 single-family homes, building 42 single-family homes, redeveloping more than 20 commercial properties and completing approximately 800 demolitions.