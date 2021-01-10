Ingham County makes vaccines available to people 70 and up

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Starting Monday, most vaccines will be available to people considered to be under group 1B. This group considers people 65 and up at-risk populations. However, WLNS learned Ingham County is making residents 70 and over a priority.

According to Linda Vail, Ingham County’s Health Officer, the county itself is in good shape when it comes to vaccine distribution preparedness. Vail also stated other counties near the Detroit-area are also focusing on this at-risk population. Their reason, the mortality rate increases from COVID-19 with this group.

WLNS spoke with Vail and she stated residents who are 65 and older can start their registration process. People who are classified under this group will need to go to Ingham County Health Department’s website; however, the schedule is full until the end of February.

Vail stated while doses expect to increase, currently, Ingham County is only receiving about 2,000 doses of the vaccine a week. Vail expects 10,000 people who are 70 and over to be vaccinated by the end of February.

Plus, people who are able to receive the vaccines, and are working with a health department will not have to set-up an appointment. Their employer should handle all organization details.

Vail says the schools offering in-person learning will get high priority. This includes Leslie, Dansville, Stockbridge, and Webberville. Plus, 75% of educators eligible for the vaccine are getting them. As state officials have previously said, the vaccine won’t be available to the general public until the spring.