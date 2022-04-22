OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 27-year-old Okemos man Michael Thomas Luckie for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Luckie was arraigned on Friday after a tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Several electronic devices were seized during Luckie’s arrest.

Luckie is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Luckie could face 20 years in prison for the count of child sexually abusive activity, 10 years for each possession charge and up to 20 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.