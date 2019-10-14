Ingham County man arrested for child sexually abusive material

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Ingham County man.

Raymond Scott Kurtis, 48, was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

The investigation began with Homeland Security looking into the matter.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s Ingham County residence and found evidence of child sexually abusive material. An arrest warrant was issued for Kurtis and he was subsequently arrested by troopers from the Computer Crimes Unit and MSP First District Hometown Security Team.

If convicted, Kurtis faces up to 21 years in prison for distribution/manufacturing of child sexually abusive material, 30 years for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 120 years for computer crimes-use of computer for child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the Cyber Tip Line at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.