LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ingham County man received quite the shock after receiving a call from the Michigan Lottery informing him of his $625,162 Monthly Jackpot Progressive Prize.

The lucky 51-year-old lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize after being selected in a random drawing on April 12.

He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible Monthly Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.

“When I called the Lottery back and was told I had won a $625,162 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize, I was in awe,” the player said in a press release. “Although I always hoped I would win, I never thought I actually would, so it is an incredible feeling!”

The Monthly Jackpot Progressive game launched in April 2022. In the last 12 months, players have won more than $2.6 million in Monthly Jackpot Progressive prizes.

Entries are only valid for the entry period in which they were earned. Each month, a new drawing period begins, and the progressive jackpot is reset to $5,000. The next drawing will take place May 10.