Ingham County officials: COVID-19 deaths continued to increased in September

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, experts say we’re still at risk.

“We have has 618 new cases referred in the last week. We definitely are still getting a significant number of cases per week.”

Ingham County Health Officer Linda vail says people will need to prioritize safety in the next few months.

“We’re going into a season of cold weather indoors, holidays, indoor gatherings. It’s going to be critically important for everybody to be particularly cautious and honestly to be vaccinated.”

She says while life may seem like it’s back to normal, just last month there was an increase in deaths.

“So we did have 14 deaths in August related to this uptick in cases and 16 in September”

Vail says the solution is one experts have been talking about for months. She says she’s working to prevent avoidable heartbreak.

“What we don’t want to see which we’re seeing sometimes nationally in news stories is people who all of a sudden decide wow it really is important to get vaccinated right after they lost a loved one who didn’t get vaccinated”