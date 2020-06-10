Ingham County officials declare racism a public health crisis

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in the county.

The resolution was introduced by 3rd District Commissioner Derrell Slaughter.

“This resolution is personal to me,” Slaughter said during Tuesday night’s virtual meeting.

The resolution states that “Ingham County is recommitting its full attention to improving the quality of life and health of our Black Ingham County residents.”

The resolution also declares the board will “create a broadly representative advisory board made up of Ingham County leaders, employees, and the community to achieve community-centered solutions to address the legacy of racial injustices faced by Black communities.”

The full resolution can be found here.