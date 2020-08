LeRoy Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen this man missing out of Leroy Township?

Douglas Goodenow is a white male, 62 years old, 5’8″ and 135 lbs.

Goodenow has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and is wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Goodenow has medical issues and has been missing from the area of Webberville Rd and Allen Rd in Leroy Twp.

If you locate Douglas please call Ingham Co 911 517-272-6026.