Ingham County Parks opening operations June 12

Ingham County Parks plan to open for summer activities on Friday, June 12, 2020, in accordance with Governor Whitmer’s ‘MI Safe Start Plan’ and Ingham County Health Department guidelines.

Due to the ongoing restrictions of COVID-19 activities will be limited in each park.

See below for a full list of activities and amenities that will be OPEN at each park as of June 12, 2020:

Burchfield Park: In park canoe and kayak rentals (pond and upstream only) by reservation on weekends and holidays only, Disc Golf, hiking and mountain biking trails, bathrooms, limited concession sales and limited gatehouse staffing.

Hawk Island Park: In park canoe and kayak rentals, Soldan Dog Park, walking and running trails, bathrooms and limited gatehouse staffing.

Lake Lansing Parks: The boat launch gate will remain open with limited staffing, concessions (Lake Lansing South only), bathrooms and limited gatehouse staffing.

Due to COVID-19, there are activities and programs that will not take place this year.

Park playgrounds and shelters remain closed at least through June 30th as park staff evaluate how to adhere to state and county guidelines regarding social distancing in these spaces.

The following programs and amenities will not be offered in 2020:

Burchfield Park Summer Day Camp

Lake Lansing Band Shell Friday Night Concerts

Lake Lansing inflatable rentals

Lake Lansing Trikes at the Trike Track

Hawk Island Splash Pad

ALL swimming beaches

For more information regarding hours of operation and cost, please visit; http://parks.ingham.org or call 517-676-2233 Park Office information number.