Ingham County Prisoner escapee arrested by Eaton County deputies

Michael David McKerchie escaped from the Ingham County Jail on Nov. 113, 2020. He was returned to police custody on Nov. 21, 2020.

McKerchie, a 32-year-old, escaped from the Ingham County Jail in Mason early in the morning on Nov. 13 and has been on the run since then. To escape, he dismantled his bed and used it to make it look like he was sleeping there. He then meticulously took apart a window and the iron frame.

According to a Facebook post published by the Eaton County Sheriff’s, McKerchie is back in custody with Ingham authorities.

6 News is working to learn more about when and where McKerchie was found. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.