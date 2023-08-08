Daekuan Hallums is suspected of killing Eric Humes in a shooting on Aug. 4 in Lansing. (Photo/Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has released the names of the victim and the suspect in the Aug. 4 shooting incident on Holmes Road in Lansing.

On Aug. 4, Eric Humes was killed in a shooting on Holmes Road in Lansing.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Daekuan Hallums, a 24-year-old Lansing resident, is being charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

He was arraigned in the 54-A District Court and requested a court-appointed attorney. Hallums was denied bond and is still in jail.

Hallums’ probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 18 and his preliminary hearing is Aug. 25, both are before Judge Cynthia Ward in 54-A District Court.

The shooting Hallums is accused of was part of a recent spike of gun violence that hit Lansing in recent weeks.