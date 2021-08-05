Ingham County says Covid spread is “Substantial”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County health department made this announcement after seeing an upward trend in cases.

That numbers surpassed a threshold set by the CDC, which led to the increase.

Now, CDC recommendations, like wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccine status, apply.

The health department says that cases have ballooned in the last month.

Clinton, Eaton, Barry, Livingston, Shiawassee, Jackson, Hillsdale and Calhoun are all in the same status.

Now, Ingham County’s health officer Linda Vail says the ‘substanital’ designation would have been declared earlier, but data collected by the state and the CDC had to re-examined to include dates cases were actually reported.

Vail says the numbers have really jumped in the past few weeks.



“This is just cases, we’re having an increase of cases. We were at a point of time where we could have no cases in a day. A couple. We were down to where our average was you know a case, maybe two cases a day. Sometimes and we are currently, basically, I think we had about 300 cases in the last week,” said Vail.

Health officials are once again reiterating the need for masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

They added the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and the community is to get the vaccine.