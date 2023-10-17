LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a phone call scam.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Department officials warn an individual posing as Sgt. Morgan Ford calling people. The accused imposter tells the targeted person a warrant has been issued for their arrest for failing to appear in court. The imposter demands the person pay money or face arrest.

Law enforcement does not call and warn a person they have a warrant and demand money, officials remind residents.