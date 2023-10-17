LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a phone call scam.
In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Department officials warn an individual posing as Sgt. Morgan Ford calling people. The accused imposter tells the targeted person a warrant has been issued for their arrest for failing to appear in court. The imposter demands the person pay money or face arrest.
Law enforcement does not call and warn a person they have a warrant and demand money, officials remind residents.
A scam caller is claiming to be Sgt. Morgan Ford from ICSO stating that the recipient has failed to appear in court, that there are warrants out for the person's arrest, or to send money. We will never notify you of warrants or ask for money over the phone. pic.twitter.com/oa97BG4fAS— InghamCoSheriff (@InghamCoSheriff) October 17, 2023