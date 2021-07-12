Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles home

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– They’re always there to help……even when eight of your cows escape the farm and go for a walk across town.

On Friday, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of eight cows blocking a road just South of Mason.

According to the department, the transport unit responded to the incident, and Deputy Calkins helped wrangle and walk the cows three miles back to their home.

The whole mission took about two hours and in the video above courtesy of the Seargent Gengler’s dashcam, you can see the cows were walking home…….but needed a little guidance along the way.

The department’s official statement? “All in a day’s work!”