Ingham County Sheriffs need your help

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding out any information regarding a murder of a Lansing man.

The Sheriff’s Office has charged and arraigned two men in connection with the murder of Bradley Wicks of Lansing.

Devon Baldwin, 31-year-old from Stockbridge, was charged with Open Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Felony Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.



Garylee Douglas Dexter, 26-year-old from Stockbridge, was charged with Open Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Both are being held at the Ingham County Jail without bond pending their next court appearance on April 16th at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Allen at the 55th District Court.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 517-676-8255.