Ingham County Sheriff’s Office arrests 32-year-old Ostego man after vehicle theft

INGHAM COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS)–Ingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ostego man after he stole a vehicle while its owner was inside the business on the 3000 Block of Okemos Rd. in Alaiedon Township.

The theft occurred Monday, September 21 at 8:49 a.m. Deputies were called to the business for the vehicle theft report.

The suspect arrived at the scene on a bicycle and stole the vehicle while the owner was inside of the business.



As Deputies were speaking with the victim, the suspect drove back by the scene in the stolen car and then traveled westbound onto I-96.



The suspect in the stolen vehicle then merged onto US-127 where he caused an accident with a citizen who was traveling north on US-127. The suspect then drove across the southbound lane of the highway and fled on foot.



Deputies and responding Officers set a perimeter in the area and conducted a K-9 track. The suspect was located by Deputies hiding in a pond in the wooded area northwest of the Dunckel Rd exit.



After a short standoff the suspect identified as a 32-year-old Otsego man was taken into custody with assistance from the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State University Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Lansing Fire Department.



The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect, a 53-year-old Lansing woman, and the suspect were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.