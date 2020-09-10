Ingham County Sheriff’s Office finds woman dead inside her house

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies found an adult female body inside a Delhi Township residence located at the 4000 Block of Holt Rd Wednesday.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the address to check on the woman earlier Wednesday. She was deceased when they arrived in the house.

The Michigan State Police crime lab is on scene assisting with the collection of evidence to help ascertain the events leading up to the death.

Positive identification has yet to be made.

Therefore, the notification of next of kin may be delayed.

There is nothing to indicate that local residents are in danger.