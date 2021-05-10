Ingham County Sheriff’s office investigating 3-car crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a three-car crash on Meridian Rd north of East Columbia.

Meridian Rd is closed between Howell Rd and Columbia Rd due to the accident.

One white car landed in a ditch and caught fire, where a passerby removed the driver. The drivers of two cars were taken to a local hospital

One vehicle stopped on the side of the road, and another remained unscathed.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s office arrived on scene around 4:00 p.m.

The fire department is also present.

<<<This story has been corrected, the crash occurred on Meridian Rd, not Howell.>>>

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>