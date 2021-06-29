Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash on Tomlinson Rd.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that took place at 10 a.m. this morning on Tuttle and Tomlinson Rd.

A 35-year-old man from Union City was driving a waste truck eastbound and entered the intersection where it was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu headed northbound driven by a 21-year-old Mason woman.

The Mason woman was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

The crash was investigated by Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.