Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating Delhi Twp. drive-by shooting

DELHI TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive by shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 10.

At 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on the 2500 block of Selma St. in Delhi Twp. No one was injured and a suspect is in custody.

The suspect faces multiple felony charges and will have their identity released after arraignment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8231.

