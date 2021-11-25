Ingham County Sheriff’s Office requesting help in finding missing Onondaga woman, her 1-year-old son

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Sarah Jane Heltzel, a 40-year-old Onondaga woman and her 1-year-old son Ryan Caroll Heltzel.

The two were last seen on the 4100 block of Gale Rd. in the Onondaga area on November 23 at 4 p.m.

Sarah was driving a white 2019 Ford F250 with a Michigan license plate reading NJF1646.

Sarah is 5 feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her son, Ryan, was with Sarah and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of the two is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104 or call local law enforcement.