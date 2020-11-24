Ingham County surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths, more than 8,000 cases reported

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Health Department is reporting 102 and 8,0005 cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24.

“As hard as it is this is not a time to travel and gather in groups with multiple households,” said Ingham County Health officer Linda Vail during a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are currently the highest that the county has seen since the beginning of the pandemic, which is why Vail is urging people not to travel for Thanksgiving unless it’s absolutely necessary. There are currently 161 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 at Sparrow Hospital.

“Look at all these deaths we’ve had since September. It’s a lot,” Vail said. “Nobody wants to basically just have to, have to, have to, go and have a thanksgiving gathering and then ultimately we loose grandma because we had to, had to, had to have that thanksgiving gathering.”

Vail did not have specific numbers in terms of how many people plan to travel locally this year, but said she expects it will be much lower than what is typically seen. Nonetheless, she doesn’t anticipate the number to be at zero, which is what she’d like to see.

A number of Michigan State University students are expected to travel home for the holiday. Vail said for those who do plan to have gatherings, they should limit them to ten people or less, from no more than two households, which is what the state epidemic order requires.