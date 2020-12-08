Ingham County surpasses 10,000 cases of COVID-19

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Heath Department reports that COVID-19 cases within the county have now surpassed 10,000. As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, Health Officer Linda Vail said there are a total of 10,104 confirmed cases and 130 deaths.

“These are very sobering numbers,” Vail said Tuesday afternoon during a weekly COVID-19 update.

The latest case count is up by more than 2,000 from just two weeks ago.

“We continue to have a fairly high average of deaths per week. We are averaging more than ten deaths per week,” Vail said adding, “That number continues to go up.”

170 people in Ingham County are currently hospitalized with the virus. While Vail didn’t have exact numbers in terms of hospital capacity, she did say “Our hospitals are being pushed to their max.”

As for the extension of the MDHHS epidemic order, Vail said it’s unfortunate, but needed.

“We can all agree that there are some small businesses that are struggling but we’re also losing lives,” she said.