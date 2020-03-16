Ingham County suspends operations

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) —

Ingham County said it is suspending operations as of Monday March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

Even though operations are suspended, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office will remain open for essential functions, including felony preliminary exams or matters specifically pertaining to in-custody defendants.

The Prosecutor’s Office will continue to review and authorize warrants for in-custody or cases involving serious violence or risk of violence.

Diversion clients will be instructed to report by telephone or email.

Personal protection orders, involuntary commitment (PRT) hearings, some review hearings involving juvenile justice or child protective proceedings, and other critical hearings may still be held.

Victims/witnesses should call the hotline or check online as detailed on their subpoena. More information will be posted on our Facebook page as it is available.